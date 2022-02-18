Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Police stops vehicle with crash after accelerator stuck, going more than 100 mph

Vehicle crash after accelerator stuck in Lubbock
Vehicle crash after accelerator stuck in Lubbock(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to a crash, the westbound lanes of N. Loop 289 between University Avenue and the Hwy 84 exit toward Littlefield are closed. Please seek an alternate route. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.

Lubbock Police were able to stop a vehicle traveling more than 100 miles per hour around the Loop Friday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m. the driver called police saying the accelerator was stuck and the driver was not able to stop. At the time of the call, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on the South Loop at University.

The vehicle traveled around the east Loop and ended up crashing into a police vehicle around North Loop 289 and North University Ave.

Police say there was one minor injury reported in the crash, however, one person was on a stretcher, but responsive.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR discovered a body after putting out a fire inside a North Frankford storage unit on Feb....
Shot fired at mother of murder victim
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
Mahomes in the stands as TTU takes on Baylor.
WATCH: Mahomes in the house as TTU beats Baylor 83-73
3 caught in act of burglary, arrested by Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Wallace Named Director of Development Services for the City of Lubbock
New Director of Development Services for Lubbock
Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
Vigil planned Cypress Ramos on Saturday
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating whether TikTok facilitates human trafficking...
AG Paxton investigating TikTok for human trafficking and child privacy violations
Lubbock Police Department
Police respond to South Lubbock burglary, homeowner shot at suspect