Lubbock Police stops vehicle with crash after accelerator stuck, going more than 100 mph

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to a crash, the westbound lanes of N. Loop 289 between University Avenue and the Hwy 84 exit toward Littlefield are closed. Please seek an alternate route. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.

Lubbock Police were able to stop a vehicle traveling more than 100 miles per hour around the Loop Friday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m. the driver called police saying the accelerator was stuck and the driver was not able to stop. At the time of the call, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on the South Loop at University.

The vehicle traveled around the east Loop and ended up crashing into a police vehicle around North Loop 289 and North University Ave.

Police say there was one minor injury reported in the crash, however, one person was on a stretcher, but responsive.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.