Mark Adams named to Coach of the Year watch list

Red Raider Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams celebrates after win over Kansas
Red Raider Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams celebrates after win over Kansas(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Mark Adams earned a spot on the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List.

Adams is one of 15 coaches across the country who are in the running for the national Coach of the Year award - in his first year as head coach.

He is joined by nationally-esteemed coaches such as John Calipari of Kentucky, Scott Drew of Baylor, Mark Few of Gonzaga and Bruce Pearl of Auburn.

Adams is just one of two first-year head coaches to be recognized, along with Tommy Lloyd of Arizona.

The No.11-ranked Red Raiders are currently 20-6, including six top-25 wins. They travel to Austin this weekend to take on the No. 20 Texas Longhorns and former Tech head coach Chris Beard.

