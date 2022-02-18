Local Listings
New Director of Development Services for Lubbock

Wallace Named Director of Development Services for the City of Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock Assistant Director of Facilities Management Robbie Wallace has been named the new Director of Development Services.

The Director of Development Services oversees the Planning and Zoning and Building Safety Departments. The position serves as a liaison with the development community to ensure the City maintains effective working relationships with stakeholders. The position also promotes an attitude of servant leadership in the furtherance of City Council goals and objectives, the goals and objectives of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, and the various laws and ordinances of the City.

Robbie has worked for the City of Lubbock since March 2002, with the exception of a brief period in 2019.

He started as a Combination Inspector/Plans Examiner before promoting to Assistant Building Official, then Chief Building Official, and finally Assistant Director of Facilities Management.

Robbie holds a Master Code Professional designation from the International Code Council which is the highest level of ICC certification and is the “gold standard” for demonstrating proficiency in the code profession. This is a very distinguished honor as there are less than 1,000 individuals worldwide with this certification.

“I am both excited and honored to be a part of the City of Lubbock Development Services team,” said Wallace. “I look forward to the opportunity to help guide the continued growth and development of this great city.”

He will start as the Director of Development Services on Monday, February 21, 2022.

