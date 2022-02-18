Local Listings
Police respond to South Lubbock burglary, homeowner shot at suspect

Lubbock Police Department
Lubbock Police Department(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers responded to a burglary in South Lubbock Friday afternoon where police tell us the homeowner reportedly shot at the suspect.

Police were called to the 2000 block of 64th Street just before 2 p.m. Police say the suspect ran off and it is unknown if they were struck.

KCBD has a photographer on-scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

