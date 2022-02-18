Texas Anti-Gang Center aims to stay ahead of Lubbock’s 86 identified gangs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Anti-Gang Center in Lubbock, one of just eight across the state, is now in its fifth year working to combat an aspect of crime in the Hub City that remains top of mind for its law enforcement leaders.

“It’s a manpower multiplier for us,” Sgt. Jared Oliver said. “It brings members from multiple agencies within that city and then allows us to all work together, all work in the same direction, share information and then go out and work together, instead of individual entities and individual agencies working separately.”

As gang activity grew with Lubbock’s population, the TAG Center was requested from the State of Texas and started operating in January of 2018.

In 2017, according to TAG, there were 60 gangs and 891 identified members in Lubbock County. That has since grown even more with members of gangs such as the West Texas Tango, Crips, Bloods, Aryan Brotherhood and Aryan Circle.

“We have 86 gangs identified in Lubbock,” Oliver said. “We have about 1,600 identified gang members. What that means is those are people that we have actually come into contact with and they meet the criteria that set out by the Code of Criminal Procedure. There’s a certain number of criteria that we have to meet as law enforcement before we can document someone in the state database as a gang member.”

Oliver said identifying gang members is primarily for the safety of law enforcement in case they come into contact with the individual. It’s not just for the arrest of the gang member.

“Because they’re in that database, doesn’t mean that we can just go arrest them,” Oliver said. “It doesn’t mean that we can just go take them to jail if they haven’t committed a crime.”

He told KCBD that being proactive and staying ahead of the changes in how gang members conduct the crime is the mission for the TAG Center.

“We’ve seen some different types of crimes and the way that they’re being carried out and the way that the criminal is operating,” Oliver said. “There’s a lot of things that have changed in law enforcement, just like anything else, over the last 10 years with the burst of social media and all the platforms that have come out.”

The TAG Center is a collaboration between the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, United States Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Agency, ATF, Lubbock County District Attorney and federal prosecutors.

Acting as one unit, the team studies gang activity and works investigations. Oliver says the collaboration has led to a “high clearance rate” when it comes to solving gang related homicide cases.

“It’s intelligence-led,” Oliver said. “Everything that we do, we’re not guessing. We have criminal analysts that are housed within our task force that are constantly pulling information and going through that information, trying to not only predict but show us where crime is happening, what kind of crime is happening. A daily operation, or something that we’re looking at to go after every day, is that criminal element that is causing violence or creating violence on the streets.”

One of the things the TAG Center has noticed in gang culture over the past several years is the emergence of what it calls “hybrid gangs.”

“These are usually younger individuals between the ages of 13 and 20 years old, that kind of create their own subsets,” Oliver said. “They may take a traditional gang name or traditional gang umbrella and then create their own gang name underneath that. That’s primarily our younger kids and some of the issues that we’ve seen.”

Oliver said those hybrid gangs don’t make up the majority of the gang population but have continued to grow, mostly involved in burglaries, robberies and gun crime.

“We are coming across guns, unfortunately, weekly within our task force,” Oliver said. “We’re pulling over multiple cars with gang members that have stolen guns from citizens who just want to feel safe and carry a gun in their car, as is their legal right.”

He encourages the public to secure their firearms and not leave them in vehicles, especially overnight.

The public can also assist the TAG Center through its website, stoplubbockgangs.org. There you’ll find ways to submit tips or access prevention material.

The TAG Center is also offering to speak to schools, civic groups, clubs, etc. to educate the public.

“The fact that we have a TAG Center here in Lubbock is a great thing for Lubbock, when we talk about the ability to go out and directly impact violent crime on the streets, versus relying on just an individual agency or multiple individual agencies trying to go out and handle it on their own.”

You can contact them by calling 806-775-7274.

