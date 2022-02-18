Vigil planned Cypress Ramos on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday night, a candlelight vigil is planned to honor Cypress Ramos.

This weekend will mark one week since the 21-year-old was murdered and left in a burning storage unit in north Lubbock.

32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder.

The vigil will be Saturday, February 19, at Tim Cole memorial park at 2501 19th Street, starting at 7 p.m.

