Vigil planned Cypress Ramos on Saturday

Cypress Ramos, 21, was found deceased in a storage unit on North Frankford after firefighters...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday night, a candlelight vigil is planned to honor Cypress Ramos.

This weekend will mark one week since the 21-year-old was murdered and left in a burning storage unit in north Lubbock.

32-year-old Allan Montemayor has been arrested and charged with the murder.

The vigil will be Saturday, February 19, at Tim Cole memorial park at 2501 19th Street, starting at 7 p.m.

