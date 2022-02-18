Local Listings
Warmer Friday after another cold night

By John Robison
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s going to be a very cold night over the South Plains. Lows will fall to the teens from the northern areas to Lubbock and areas to the west.

Friday will bring less wind, sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures. In fact, with a return of light southwest winds the highs should return to the mid 50s over the region.

As for the weekend, mostly sunny and warmer and not too windy until Sunday. I’m forecasting highs in the 60s Saturday and back to the 70s on Sunday.

As for those winds they will remain out of the south to southwest through the weekend and will increase to 15-20+ mph by Sunday afternoon.

The next big storm will be mid-week as temps fall back to the 30s and 40s by Wednesday/Thursday.

