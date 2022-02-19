1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision south of Andrews

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A driver from Seagraves has died and his passenger suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision in Andrews County on Friday morning.

Texas DPS says 22-year-old Peyton Michael Lewis of Seagraves was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup southbound on FM 1788, 22 miles south of Andrews, when he veered into the northbound lane and had a head-on collision with a 2019 Kenworth truck tractor with trailer.

Peyton Michael Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 59-year-old Lonnie Michael Lewis, is in serious condition at University Medical Center.

DPS says after the head-on collision, the Kenworth struck a 2021 Chevrolet 3500 pickup with trailer that was parked off the roadway at a gated entrance to a lease road. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

A 2015 Ford F-250 pickup that was following the Silverado swerved to avoid the collisions and rolled over in the west barrow ditch. That driver was treated and released from Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.