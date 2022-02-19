Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision south of Andrews

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KCBD) - A driver from Seagraves has died and his passenger suffered serious injuries in a head-on collision in Andrews County on Friday morning.

Texas DPS says 22-year-old Peyton Michael Lewis of Seagraves was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup southbound on FM 1788, 22 miles south of Andrews, when he veered into the northbound lane and had a head-on collision with a 2019 Kenworth truck tractor with trailer.

Peyton Michael Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 59-year-old Lonnie Michael Lewis, is in serious condition at University Medical Center.

DPS says after the head-on collision, the Kenworth struck a 2021 Chevrolet 3500 pickup with trailer that was parked off the roadway at a gated entrance to a lease road. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

A 2015 Ford F-250 pickup that was following the Silverado swerved to avoid the collisions and rolled over in the west barrow ditch. That driver was treated and released from Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash after accelerator stuck in Lubbock
LPD stops vehicle with stuck accelerator going 90 mph
Lubbock Police Department
Police respond to South Lubbock burglary, homeowner shot at suspect
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Lubbock Police Department
Passenger exited moving vehicle before being struck, killed on I-27
Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center
Texas Anti-Gang Center aims to stay ahead of Lubbock’s 86 identified gangs

Latest News

The LPD Crime Suppression unit arrested two on drug and weapons charges after identifying a...
LPD Crime Suppression team makes drug, weapons bust after identifying vehicle
Lubbock Police Department
Passenger exited moving vehicle before being struck, killed on I-27
Dalby corrections unit
Garza County judge seeks new vendor for Dalby corrections unit, with nearly 300 jobs on the line
Pedro Erevia at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Pedro Erevia found guilty of 1997 murder