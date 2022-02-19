Local Listings
Cold mornings, warm evenings to continue this weekend

By John Robison
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Just in time for the weekend we have sunshine and some warmer temperatures on the way. While the mornings will continue cold the afternoons will be much warmer through Monday.

I expect mid-60s tomorrow and mid-70s for almost all of the South Plains over the weekend. The skies will be sunny and while the winds will be breezy tomorrow, they will get gusty by late Sunday afternoon.

That means that wildfire danger will increase over the weekend into early next week. By Monday winds will be from the west to southwest at 20-30 mph with stronger gusts.

It will continue to be windy into Tuesday but it will be northerly winds and the beginning of a wintry blast returning to the South Plains. Temps will fall to the 30s and 40s by Wednesday and it will remain cold through next Friday. There’s also a slight chance of some wintry precipitation over the region.

