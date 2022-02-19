Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 18

KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/11/2022
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/11/2022
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday, Feb. 18.

Girls Area Round

Idalou 47 Brownfield 42

Monterey 80 El Paso Chapin 58

All Saints 60 Longview Christian 17

Whiteface 54 Guthrie 34

New Home 55 Christoval 18

Springlake-Earth 61 Silverton 44

Lubbock Cooper 63 El Paso Burgess 50

Levelland 45 Midland Greenwood 30

Klondike 59 Lorenzo 41

Fort Worth Boswell 57 Frenship 49

Sudan 89 Eldorado 31

Sundown 43 Roscoe 35

Nazareth 56 Claude 42

Valley 40 Happy 35

Clarendon 61 Bovina 55 OT

Boys

All Saints 57 Dallas First Baptist 28

New Home 59 Texline 57

Stratford 41 Nazareth 38

Randall 50 Plainview 36

Dimmitt 58 New Deal 52

Lubbock Christian 83 Paducah 47

Olton 57 Childress 39

Plains 54 Sundown 53

Whitharral 61 Forsan 51

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR discovered a body after putting out a fire inside a North Frankford storage unit on Feb....
Shot fired at mother of murder victim
Vehicle crash after accelerator stuck in Lubbock
LPD stops vehicle with stuck accelerator going 90 mph
Tasha Haefs, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action after she...
Mom decapitates 6-year-old son and dog, claims the devil was speaking to her, police say
Picture of Midland Christian
UPDATE: Juvenile arrested in Midland Christian case
Mahomes in the stands as TTU takes on Baylor.
WATCH: Mahomes in the house as TTU beats Baylor 83-73

Latest News

KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/11/2022
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 17
Attached photo: William Blaylock Sr., left, and Judd Thrash, right
Monterey and Estacado hire new Head Football Coaches
Basketball
Girls Area Round Playoffs for Area Teams
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/11/2022
Hoop Madness Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, February 15