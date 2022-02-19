Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 18
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores and highlights for Friday, Feb. 18.
Girls Area Round
Idalou 47 Brownfield 42
Monterey 80 El Paso Chapin 58
All Saints 60 Longview Christian 17
Whiteface 54 Guthrie 34
New Home 55 Christoval 18
Springlake-Earth 61 Silverton 44
Lubbock Cooper 63 El Paso Burgess 50
Levelland 45 Midland Greenwood 30
Klondike 59 Lorenzo 41
Fort Worth Boswell 57 Frenship 49
Sudan 89 Eldorado 31
Sundown 43 Roscoe 35
Nazareth 56 Claude 42
Valley 40 Happy 35
Clarendon 61 Bovina 55 OT
Boys
All Saints 57 Dallas First Baptist 28
New Home 59 Texline 57
Stratford 41 Nazareth 38
Randall 50 Plainview 36
Dimmitt 58 New Deal 52
Lubbock Christian 83 Paducah 47
Olton 57 Childress 39
Plains 54 Sundown 53
Whitharral 61 Forsan 51
