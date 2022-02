Hoop Madness UIL Girls Playoff Pairings 2/19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 18 area UIL girls teams are in the Regional Quarterfinals

5A:

Lubbock Cooper vs. Amarillo 7:30pm Tuesday in Dimmitt

Monterey vs Randall 7:30pm Tuesday In Littlefield

4A:

Levelland vs. Canyon 5pm Tuesday at Wayland Baptist

Seminole vs Big Spring 4:30pm Monday in Andrews

3A:

Shallowater vs Canadian 6pm Tuesday at Caprock HS

Idalou vs. Bushland 6pm Tuesday at Abernathy

2A:

Sundown vs Ropes 7:30pm Tuesday at Frenship

Sudan vs New Home 6pm Tuesday at Levelland HS

1A

Springlake-Earth vs. Nazareth 7pm Tuesday at FUB Center in Canyon

Valley vs Miami 6:30pm Tuesday in Pampa

Sands vs Whiteface 6:30pm Tuesday in Denver City

Klondike vs. Borden County 6pm Tuesday in Tahoka

Hermleigh vs Eula 6:30pm Tuesday at Abilene Wylie

