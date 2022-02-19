Pedro Erevia found guilty of 1997 murder

UPDATE: A jury has returned a guilty verdict for Pedro Erevia, now convicted of the 1997 shooting death of Steven Johnson. Punishment phase of the trial will begin Tuesday.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock jury is now deliberating whether to convict a man in the shooting death of Steven Johnson, back in 1997.

Attorneys just finished their closing arguments in Pedro Erevia’s case.

He is accused of shooting Johnson in the back in September of 1997 near East Colgate and Zenith.

Prosecutors argue testimony from the other man accused in Johnson’s death should convict Erevia.

Fabian Madrid told the court Thursday he was with Erevia looking for cocaine to buy when Erevia shot Johnson.

The District Attorney’s office says Madrid did not have a deal for immunity, so he has no reason to lie.

Erevia’s defense attorneys argue that the former drug dealer can’t be trusted,

calling him a “cold, calculated puppet master.”

Erevia’s attorneys argue that Madrid is painting their client as the fall guy.

It is uncertain when the jury will return with its decision.

