Lady Raiders come up short against Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in the annual Pink game, the Lady Raiders saw a 13-point halftime lead slip away as they fell to Kansas 71-68 Saturday afternoon at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Kansas outscored the Lady Raiders 24-9 in the third.

Vivian Gray’s layup and free throw with 34 seconds left gave Tech a one point lead. Holly Kersgieter layup with 24 seconds left and free throws with one second left allowed Kansas to escape with a win.

The Lady Raiders fall to 10-14 over and 3-10 in Conference.

