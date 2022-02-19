Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LPD Crime Suppression team makes drug, weapons bust after identifying vehicle

The LPD Crime Suppression unit arrested two on drug and weapons charges after identifying a...
The LPD Crime Suppression unit arrested two on drug and weapons charges after identifying a vehicle that had evaded a traffic stop.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are in custody on drug and weapons charges after police recognized a motorcycle who had evaded a traffic stop last week.

LPD attempted to stop a motorcycle last week for not having a license plate, but it evaded officers.

Later that week, officers recognized the motorcycle in front of Days Inn at 6025 S. Ave. A. They traced it to 39-year-old Eric Gonzales and 27-year-old Montana Hamersley. After a search of their hotel room, they found a semiautomatic weapon, suspected methamphetamines, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Gonzales and Hamersley were taken into custody on multiple drug charges and a weapons charge. Gonzales also had an outstanding warrant.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash after accelerator stuck in Lubbock
LPD stops vehicle with stuck accelerator going 90 mph
Lubbock Police Department
Police respond to South Lubbock burglary, homeowner shot at suspect
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Lubbock Police Department
LPD investigating after body found in roadway in 5700 block of I-27
Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center
Texas Anti-Gang Center aims to stay ahead of Lubbock’s 86 identified gangs

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department
LPD investigating after body found in roadway in 5700 block of I-27
Dalby corrections unit
Garza County judge seeks new vendor for Dalby corrections unit, with nearly 300 jobs on the line
Pedro Erevia at the Lubbock County Courthouse, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
Pedro Erevia found guilty of 1997 murder
Vehicle crash after accelerator stuck in Lubbock
LPD stops vehicle with stuck accelerator going 90 mph