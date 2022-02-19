LPD Crime Suppression team makes drug, weapons bust after identifying vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are in custody on drug and weapons charges after police recognized a motorcycle who had evaded a traffic stop last week.

LPD attempted to stop a motorcycle last week for not having a license plate, but it evaded officers.

Later that week, officers recognized the motorcycle in front of Days Inn at 6025 S. Ave. A. They traced it to 39-year-old Eric Gonzales and 27-year-old Montana Hamersley. After a search of their hotel room, they found a semiautomatic weapon, suspected methamphetamines, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Gonzales and Hamersley were taken into custody on multiple drug charges and a weapons charge. Gonzales also had an outstanding warrant.

