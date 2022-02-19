No. 4 Red Raiders win baseball opener
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - The 4th-ranked Red Raiders scored two runs in the bottom of the 9th to edge Michigan 7-6 in the season opener at Globe Life Field Friday night.
Tech trailed all night long but rallied from a 5-1 deficit to tie it in the 9th.
With two on and two out, Owen Washburn ripped one to right field scoring the winning run.
Texas Tech opens the season 1-0.
They continue play in the State Farm Showdown facing Auburn at 3pm Saturday on the home field of the Texas Rangers.
