No. 4 Red Raiders win baseball opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - The 4th-ranked Red Raiders scored two runs in the bottom of the 9th to edge Michigan 7-6 in the season opener at Globe Life Field Friday night.

Tech trailed all night long but rallied from a 5-1 deficit to tie it in the 9th.

With two on and two out, Owen Washburn ripped one to right field scoring the winning run.

Texas Tech opens the season 1-0.

They continue play in the State Farm Showdown facing Auburn at 3pm Saturday on the home field of the Texas Rangers.

