Beautiful weekend with warm temps, plenty of sunshine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A spring-like weekend with highs climbing above average. Enjoy it now as cold temps are in the forecast next week.

Weekend forecast (KCBD)

Quiet to start our weekend, waking up with temps this morning in the 20s and 30s, clear skies and light winds. Temperatures will quickly warm up this afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 60s across the South Plains. Not expecting much if any cloud cover today and winds will remain steady from the south around 10-15 mph.

Overnight tonight, clear and mild. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

Winds will increase for Sunday with a strong breeze from the southwest upwards of 25 mph. This strong southerly flow will help warm us up even warm for Sunday with highs in the 70s, closer to the 80s for areas off of the caprock. Staying dry on Sunday, so with dry, warm, and windy conditions Sunday will be a no burn day with fire weather concerns for most of the area.

A bit warmer Monday with winds remaining strong. These strong winds are bringing in our next cold front which will leave us much colder by Wednesday with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens and single digits. A slight chance right now for some wintry precipitation early Wednesday and Thursday morning, otherwise remaining dry.

