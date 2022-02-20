Local Listings
Covenant Health refutes social media claims of physician termination

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health refuted claims that it terminated a physician for donating to the Canadian trucker convoy.

“Covenant Health is aware of the claims made on Twitter about the termination of a physician from our facility,” it said in a statement.

“The physician in question, Dr. CVO Hughes, is not currently employed by Covenant Health. Our records indicate Dr. Hughes has had previous ties with Covenant, but not within the past several years.”

Outrage on social media broke out Saturday night when a user claimed her brother, Dr. Hughes, had been fired by Covenant for his donation to the truckers protesting vaccine mandates in Canada.

Claims on social media that a physician was terminated due to his donation to Canadian protests were refuted by Covenant Health.(KCBD)

“Covenant Health is committed to living our mission to be an ‘expression of God’s healing love, witnessed through the ministry of Jesus, we are steadfast in serving all, especially those who are poor and vulnerable,’” Covenant said in its statement.

