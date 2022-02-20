Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hoop Madness Scores for Saturday, Feb. 19

KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness 2/8/2022
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness 2/8/2022
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Saturday, Feb. 19.

GIRLS TAPPS PLAYOFFS

Trinity Christian 80 Bishop Gorman 29

Southcrest Christian 71 Trinity Longview 19 Bethesda Christian 43 Christ The King 25

BOYS

Trinity Christian 90 Dallas Covenant 43

Garland Christian 58 Christ The King 52

Randall Playoff Preview

Springlake-Earth 75 Floydada 63

Silverton 61 Miami 42

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crash after accelerator stuck in Lubbock
LPD stops vehicle with stuck accelerator going 90 mph
Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating an early morning death on I-27.
Passenger exited moving vehicle before being struck, killed on I-27
Lubbock Police Department
Police respond to South Lubbock burglary, homeowner shot at suspect
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
(File)
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision south of Andrews

Latest News

Hoop Madness sponsored by Wayland Baptist University
Hoop Madness UIL Girls Playoff Pairings 2/19
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness Girls 2/11/2022
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 18
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness C block
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness D block
KCBD News at 10 - Hoop Madness D block