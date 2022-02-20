Hoop Madness Scores for Saturday, Feb. 19
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Saturday, Feb. 19.
GIRLS TAPPS PLAYOFFS
Trinity Christian 80 Bishop Gorman 29
Southcrest Christian 71 Trinity Longview 19 Bethesda Christian 43 Christ The King 25
BOYS
Trinity Christian 90 Dallas Covenant 43
Garland Christian 58 Christ The King 52
Randall Playoff Preview
Springlake-Earth 75 Floydada 63
Silverton 61 Miami 42
