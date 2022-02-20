Hoop Madness Scores for Saturday, Feb. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Saturday, Feb. 19.

GIRLS TAPPS PLAYOFFS

Trinity Christian 80 Bishop Gorman 29

Southcrest Christian 71 Trinity Longview 19 Bethesda Christian 43 Christ The King 25

BOYS

Trinity Christian 90 Dallas Covenant 43

Garland Christian 58 Christ The King 52

Randall Playoff Preview

Springlake-Earth 75 Floydada 63

Silverton 61 Miami 42

