LFR investigating ‘criminal’ structure fire in vacant home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock fire officials are investigating a Sunday afternoon structure fire in the 2900 block of East Bates Street.

A neighbor called 911 when they noticed smoke coming from the residence around 12:15 p.m.

“Firefighters extinguished the blaze that was contained to the interior of the vacant and unsecured single family residence,” Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

They say the structure has been vacant for more than a year, but the cause of the blaze has been classified as “criminal.”

