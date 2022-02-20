Local Listings
Red Raider baseball drops 2-1 game to Auburn

The 4th ranked Red Raiders were back in action at Globe Life Field Saturday, dropping a 2-1...
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - The 4th ranked Red Raiders were back in action at Globe Life Field Saturday, dropping a 2-1 game to Auburn.

Tech was coming off a season opening win over Michigan 7-6 last night.

Tech trailed 2-0 in the 6th when Kurt Wilson’s sacrifice fly plated Owen Washburn to make it 2-1.

Tech had three hits on the afternoon and left seven on base.

Texas Tech will face Arizona 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Field.

