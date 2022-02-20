Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

VIDEO: Florida police chase down woman on motorized suitcase

Bodycam video shows police chase woman as she rolls through airport on motorized suitcase. (SOURCE: FLORIDA STATE ATTORNEY OFFICE)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (CNN) – An unusual scene took place at a Florida airport when police had to chase down a woman on a motorized suitcase.

Orlando police released bodycam footage from the incident at the Orlando Airport on April 11, 2021.

According to an affidavit, Chelsea Alston wasn’t allowed to board her plane because she appeared to be intoxicated.

The officer said he was trying to help her catch another flight if she sobered up first. Instead of complying, she rolled away on her motorized suitcase, yelling profanities.

The officer followed on his patrol bike. Alston allegedly spit at him at one point before she was apprehended.

She is facing several charges, including disorderly conduct and battery of an officer. Her next hearing is set for March 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating an early morning death on I-27.
Passenger exited moving vehicle before being struck, killed on I-27
Vehicle crash after accelerator stuck in Lubbock
LPD stops vehicle with stuck accelerator going 90 mph
(File)
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision south of Andrews
With a large group of Texas Tech fans cheering them on, the No. 11 Red Raiders pulled out a...
No. 11 Red Raiders knock off Texas in Austin, sweep Longhorns
The LPD Crime Suppression unit arrested two on drug and weapons charges after identifying a...
LPD Crime Suppression team makes drug, weapons bust after identifying vehicle

Latest News

In this photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals is an opal specimen they say...
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction
Bodycam video shows police chase a woman as she rolls through an airport on a motorized suitcase.
Police chase woman on motorized suitcase
Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for coronavirus.
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for coronavirus
Covenant Health
Covenant Health refutes social media claims of physician termination