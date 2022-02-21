Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood

Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards. (Source: KMGH/CNN/Ken Buffington)
By Colette Bordelon
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMGH) - Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards.

The flyers have a photo of President Joe Biden and the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an anti-Biden phrase. The flyers also read, “Every single aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish.”

Ken Buffington is one resident who received a flyer, and it impacted him on a personal level – while he was raised Catholic, his wife is Jewish, and their children were raised Jewish.

He saw on his security cameras that the flyers were thrown on his lawn at 2:24 a.m.

“It says, ‘Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,’” Buffington read from the flyer. “I don’t see how they can even make that claim.”

The flyers were reported to local police, but authorities said they are not criminal in nature and are considered freedom of speech. Thus, they won’t be investigated any further.

“Whether they consider this a criminal act of not, it’s still to me some form of a hate crime,” Buffington said.

Regardless of legality, Buffington said there’s no question about the message on the papers.

“It’s upsetting, it’s disturbing – I have no words really,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating an early morning death on I-27.
Passenger exited moving vehicle before being struck, killed on I-27
Covenant Medical Center
Covenant Health denies social media claims of physician termination
With a large group of Texas Tech fans cheering them on, the No. 11 Red Raiders pulled out a...
No. 11 Red Raiders knock off Texas in Austin, sweep Longhorns
Lubbock fire officials are investigating a Sunday afternoon structure fire in the 2900 block of...
LFR investigating ‘criminal’ structure fire in vacant home
(File)
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision south of Andrews

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the largest cruise ship in the world.
World’s largest cruise ship makes its debut
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US to impose new sanctions amid Ukraine crisis
Letreese was shot several times during a drive-by shooting.
7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting