Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LFR investigating house fir in East Lubbock Sunday afternoon

The Lubbock fire marshal is investigating a suspicious house fire near East Bates and North Cherry

The fire damaged a vacant home, fire officials determined the cause as ‘criminal’

Closing arguments in Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes trial today

Three Georgia men are accused of killing Arbery because he was black and running through their neighborhood

If convicted, they face life in prison

President Biden agrees to meet with Russian President Putin

The summit would follow a meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia’s foreign minister on Feb. 24

The White House says the U.S. is committed to diplomacy until an invasion begins

