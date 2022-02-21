Indian Hills area being evacuated due to wildfire between Amarillo and Bushland
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a wildfire between Amarillo and Bushland.
The fire is in the area of I-40 and Dowell and Indian Hill Road. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is an estimated 100 acres and is 20% contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service says that forward progression has stopped and air support has been called in to assist
The Forest Service says Xcel Energy has shut down power to the area to make it safer for firefighters.
The Canyon Fire Department says the Indian Hills area is being evacuated. Bushland Church is available for those who need to evacuate.
According to TxDOT, State Loop 335 is closed in both directions from 9th Avenue to Amarillo Boulevard. State Loop 335 is also closed at Tascosa Road.
Potter County crews ask residents to avoid this area.
The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has also evacuated the animals due to the fire.
