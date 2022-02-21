Indian Hills area being evacuated due to wildfire between Amarillo and Bushland

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a wildfire between Amarillo and Bushland.

The fire is in the area of I-40 and Dowell and Indian Hill Road. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is an estimated 100 acres and is 20% contained. The Texas A&M Forest Service says that forward progression has stopped and air support has been called in to assist

Update: the #CadillacFire in Potter County is an estimated 100 acres and 20% contained. Forward progression has been stopped. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) February 21, 2022

The Forest Service says Xcel Energy has shut down power to the area to make it safer for firefighters.

The Canyon Fire Department says the Indian Hills area is being evacuated. Bushland Church is available for those who need to evacuate.

According to TxDOT, State Loop 335 is closed in both directions from 9th Avenue to Amarillo Boulevard. State Loop 335 is also closed at Tascosa Road.

Potter County crews ask residents to avoid this area.

🔥⚠️ State Loop 335 is closed in both directions from 9th Avenue to Amarillo Boulevard due to wildfires. More closures are anticipated. Please avoid this area while fire fighting agencies work together to get this situation under control. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) February 21, 2022

The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center has also evacuated the animals due to the fire.

Thank you to everyone calling to check on us. We are aware of the large grass fire near us and have evacuated all the... Posted by Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center on Monday, February 21, 2022

The Sheriff's Office and Potter Fire are working a grass fire in the area of I40 and Dowell and Indian Hill road. AVOID THIS AREA DO NOT GO TO LOOK!! Emergency vehicles are in route and need the space! Posted by Potter County Sheriff Office on Monday, February 21, 2022

