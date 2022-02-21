Local Listings
Meet-and-greet event scheduled for 3 LISD Trustee candidates

Lubbock ISD School Board Candidates 2022
Lubbock ISD School Board Candidates 2022(Every Child Every Day PAC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every Child Every Day PAC is sponsoring a “meet and greet” event for the public to learn more about the new candidates running for Lubbock ISD School Board in May. This event is not for the incumbents who are also on the ballot.

The event will be at the Mahon Public Library, located at 1306 9th Street, from 5:30-7:30 pm on Tuesday, February 2.

Three new Lubbock Independent School Board of Trustees candidates will be at the event: Bethany Luna for district 4, Jason Rinaldo for district 3, and Angelina Mojica for the at-large position.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and get to know the candidates.

Families and children are welcome, and light snacks will be provided.

Every Child Every Day PAC is a local political action committee founded by citizens “who are advocating for positive change in the Lubbock ISD system.”

The incumbents who are on the ballot are Beth Bridges (At-Large), Brian Carr (At-Large), Ryan Curry (Dist. 4), and Jason Ratliff (Dist. 3).

