Merck’s COVID-19 drug reduces hospitalization risk, new study finds

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - Merck’s COVID-19 pill appears to be helping people stay out of the hospital.

A new study from India said the drug company’s anti-viral Molnupiravir treatment reduced the risk of hospitalizations by 65%.

Researchers looked at more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 and found that only 1.5% of the group that took the pill had to go to the hospital, compared to 4.3% of those who weren’t treated with the pill.

The study was presented at a major virus and infection conference, but it should be noted that the study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

