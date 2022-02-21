No burn day Monday with strong winds, dry conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the South Plains Monday afternoon as winds are expected to be strong from the southwest with dry conditions.

Red flag warning (KCBD)

Overnight Sunday, winds will be breezy but lighter around 15 mph. Temps will remain mild overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s, a low of 40 degrees for Lubbock.

A sunny and dry start to Monday with highs back in the mid-70s to lower 80s across the area. Cloud cover will increase into the afternoon and a weak disturbance will try to bring in a bit of moisture. We will have a slim chance for a light, spotty shower mainly for the southeast portion of the KCBD viewing area with a better chance for thunderstorms off to our east.

Most of the area will remain dry through Monday. Everyone can expect strong winds sustained around 20-30 mph with gusts upwards of 50 mph possible.

A bit cooler Tuesday and less windy, a high of 66 degrees with sunny skies. Our next front will move in overnight bringing high temps for Wednesday down to the 30s. A slim chance for a wintry precipitation remains early Wednesday and Thursday AM. Otherwise, a dry and cool rest of the workweek with highs below average.

