One of three wanted sex offenders arrested by Lubbock police

Eric Quincy, 40, of Lubbock
Eric Quincy, 40, of Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock Police Department have arrested one of three wanted sex offenders.

Eric Quincy, 40, was arrested today after being wanted for not checking in, which is required for sex offenders. The charges listed for him are resisting arrest, search or transport, failure to register as a sex offender and possession of marijuana. He is being held on a $101,750 combined bond.

Ricky Lee Middleton, 58, and 57-year-old Abel Gonzales are still wanted by police.

If you have any information about where they are, we ask that you call 806-775-2816.

(From left to right:) 58-year-old Ricky Lee Middleton, 57-year-old Abel Gonzales
(From left to right:) 58-year-old Ricky Lee Middleton, 57-year-old Abel Gonzales(Lubbock Police)

