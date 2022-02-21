Presidential Lecture & Performance series to host musical group Ranky Tanky

LUBBOCK, Texas - News release from Texas Tech University:

Grammy-winning jazz, gospel, funk & rhythm and blues

Friday, February 25, 2022 | 7:00PM

Ranky Tanky released their eponymous debut on Oct. 20th, 2017. By December of that year, the group had been profiled on NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross and their album soared to the #1 position on the Billboard, i-Tunes and Amazon Jazz Charts. “Gullah” comes from West African language and means “a people blessed by God.” “Ranky Tanky” translates loosely as “Work It” or “Get Funky!” In this spirit, the Charleston, South Carolina-based quintet performs timeless music of Gullah culture born in the southeastern Sea Island region of the United States. From playful game songs to ecstatic shouts, from heartbreaking spirituals to delicate lullabies, the musical roots of Charleston are “rank” and fertile ground from which these contemporary artists are grateful to have grown. The soulful songs of the Gullah culture are brought to life by this band of native South Carolinians who mix the low country traditions with large doses of jazz, gospel, funk and R&B.

CD signing following performance

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.