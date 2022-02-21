Showers this evening, much colder Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some showers and even isolated thunderstorms have been moving across the South Plains, from SW to NE, late this afternoon. These won’t last long, but don’t be surprised if you get a little rain. Rain totals will stay fairly light. We expect the showers to exit east of our area later on this evening. Our computer model shows the rain exiting below:

This is the computer-projected radar image Monday evening. (KCBD)

It reached 75 in Lubbock today, so it will take a while to cool off, relatively speaking for February. Tomorrow morning will start in the mid 30s. Colder air will not be too far away. In fact, there will likely be a pretty significant drop in the temperature over the northern Rolling Plains and eastern Panhandle. This is our thinking for tomorrow.

Forecast high for Tuesday (KCBD)

If the front arrives earlier than expected, then 50s will also be the high here in Lubbock. At this point, we expect it to be cooler off of the Caprock. Then the NE wind will kick up, as the front spreads westward through the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday morning will be in the teens. A steady NE wind will drop the “feel-like” or wind chill to near 0.

There is the potential for some light wintry precipitation, probably freezing drizzle or sleet, early Wednesday morning. It doesn’t look too likely in Lubbock; better chance lies east, off of the Caprock. It’ll stay cloudy and cold Wednesday, with the high near 32.

This is the computer-projected radar image early Wednesday morning. (KCBD)

Another round of wintry precip is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Once again, it’s more likely to the east, off of the Caprock.

Projected radar image (KCBD)

While we aren’t expecting heavy amounts, it could be enough for some slick roadways and sidewalks.

Thursday and Friday will stay cold, with the high in the low to mid 40s. The weekend will trend a little warmer, with 60s expected early next week.

