LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech men’s basketball has moved back up to no. 9 in this week’s AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll.

This comes after going 2-0 last week against two ranked opponents. Three other Big 12 teams that ranked in the top 25 include Kansas at No. 5, Baylor at No. 10 and Texas at No. 20.

So fine number 9 pic.twitter.com/Z2gVE0UYIy — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 21, 2022

