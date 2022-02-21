Wind and warmth ahead of winter’s return

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind, warmth, and the drought will create a high fire danger across the grasslands of the KCBD viewing area today. It’s a NO BURN DAY. Much colder weather, and perhaps light wintry showers, return mid-week.

This afternoon will be partly sunny, windy, dusty, and seasonably warm. Winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph in the Lubbock area, and 25 to 35 mph in the northern viewing area. Temperatures will peak in the 70s, with highs approaching 80 degrees in the far eastern KCBD viewing area.

A few thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon through about mid-evening over the southeastern one-third or so of the viewing area. There is a low threat of a severe thunderstorm or two in the far eastern viewing area. The main threats will be wind gusts near 60 mph and hail up to about an inch.

Partly cloudy and breezy tonight. Lows will be in the 30s.

A little less wind and warmth tomorrow. Just a little. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and quite breezy. Temperatures will peak in the 60s.

Much colder air will move in late Tuesday and Tuesday night on a brisk northeasterly wind. Lows will drop into the teens Wednesday morning. Wind chill values will drop into the single-digits, possible negative single-digits in the northwestern viewing area.

Very light wintry showers are possible early Wednesday. Light icing is possible, though favoring the eastern viewing area (east of the Caprock). Little to no measurable precipitation is anticipated.

Another round of light wintry showers is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Again, light icing will be possible, again favoring the eastern viewing area. Again, little to no measurable precipitation is anticipated outside of the southeastern viewing area.

The cold will linger into the start of the weekend. All the numbers, and more, are in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page. Check back from time to time, there’s likely to be updates.

Lubbock Climatology

76°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is 15 degrees above the average high for the date, February 20. The record high for the date is 85° (set in 2016).

45° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s February 21 average low is 32° and the high 61°. The record low for the date is 6° (set in 1964) and the record high 84° (set in 1996).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock Airport. The total for February is 0.12″. That’s 0.34″ below average. The year-to-date total is 0.32″, which is 0.79″ below average for the year-to-date.

Total snowfall this month at the Lubbock Airport is 1.6″. The total for the season to date is 2.6″. For the season-to-date, that is 3.6″ below average.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 6:37 PM CST. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:25 AM CST. Sunset tomorrow is at 6:38 PM CST.

