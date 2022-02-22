Local Listings
64th Rattlesnake Roundup in Sweetwater March 11-13

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SWEETWATER, Texas (KCBD) - The 64th Annual World’s Largest Rattlesnake Round-Up will take place  on March 11 through 13 at the Nolan County Coliseum, located at 220 Coliseum Drive in Sweetwater.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Check out the schedule of events below:

Thursday March 10

  • 4:30 Rattlesnake Parade
  • 5:00-10:00 carnival - $35 all day pass (carnival rides only) or $100 all weekend pass (carnival only)
  • Tickets $1
  • 7:00 PM Miss Snake Charmer Pageant at Municipal Auditorium 201 E 4th Street - adult ticket $10, student ticket $5

Friday March 11

  • 8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public
  • Tickets prices: adults $10, active/retired military $5 with valid ID, children 5-12 $5, children 4 and under free
  • 9:00-6:00 Sweetwater rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife, and Coin Show with $5 entry, children 12 and under free when accompanied by an adult
  • 8:00-5:00 Sweetwater Lions Club Flea Market
  • 10:00 Guided Snake Hunts - Must sign up prior and must have valid hunting license
  • 2:00PM - 12:00 AM Carnival - $35 all day pass for rides and tickets $1

Saturday March 12

  • 8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public
  • Tickets prices: adults $10, active/retired military $5 with valid ID, children 5-12 $5, children 4 and under free
  • 9:00-6:00 Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife, and Coin Show with $5 entry, children 12 & under free when accompanied by an adult
  • 8:00-5:00 Lions Club Flea Market
  • 12:00-5:00 Lions Club Car Show
  • 10:00AM - 12:00 AM Carnival - $35 all day pass for rides or tickets $1
  • 10:00 AM Guided Hunts
  • 5:00 PM Cook Off Results
  • 8:00 PM Dance at the Jaycee Barn at 307 W 4th Street - $20 per person and cooler charge $5 small $10 large

Sunday March 13

  • 8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public
  • Tickets prices: adults $10, active/retired military $5 with valid ID, children 5-12 $5, children 4 and under free
  • 2:00 Snake Eating Contest
  • 4:00 Longest Snake Contest and Most Pounds Entered Awards
  • 9:00-5:00 Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Coin, and Knife Show - $5 entry fee, children 12& under free when accompanied by an adult
  • 8:00-5:00 Lions Club Flea Market
  • 10:00AM-8:00PM Carnival - $35 day pass for carnival rides or tickets $1

