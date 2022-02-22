Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

BRIDGE Hospice Founder, CEO presented 2022 Hospice Advocate Award

Tammie Ware, the CEO and Administrator of BRIDGE Hospice, was presented with the 2022 Charley...
Tammie Ware, the CEO and Administrator of BRIDGE Hospice, was presented with the 2022 Charley Wasson Hospice Advocate Award at the TNMHO annual convention awards ceremony in San Antonio.(Texas and New Mexico Hospice Organization)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas and New Mexico Hospice Organization (TXNMHO) recognized Lubbock hospice administrator Tammie Ware for her development of programs and charities in the advancement of hospice patient care in West Texas.

On Sunday, February 20, Ware, the CEO and Administrator of BRIDGE Hospice, was presented with the 2022 Charley Wasson Hospice Advocate Award at the TNMHO annual convention awards ceremony in San Antonio.

Ware founded BRIDGE Hospice in 2019, with the goal of creating “a hospice that intentionally focused on the patient and the family before the bottom line.”

According to TXNMHO, Ware was the first in West Texas to start and develop a Patient Advocate Program that teaches and trains BRIDGE Hospice employees the correct way to feed and care for those patients who cannot feed themselves due to physical/memory limitations or staffing issues, partnering with facilities in Lubbock to provide additional information to families with patients in hospice.

Ware was instrumental in creating, establishing, and managing Dave’s Wish, the non-profit division of BRIDGE Hospice, inspired by her friend, David Wayne Schuchard, who passed from pancreatic cancer in 2011. The non-profit uses 100% of charities directly for all Lubbock hospice patients’ expenses such as groceries, rent, home repairs, utilities, clothing, transportation, or medical needs that hospice does not cover.

To date, Dave’s Wish has donated approximately $20,000 to items directly benefiting local hospice patients, According to TXNMHO.

Aside from hospice, Ware has also personally cared for or placed many animals of patients throughout her career; helping patients find homes for litters of puppies, caring for pets of patients she promised she would look after when they passed, and fostering pets out to adoption.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating an early morning death on I-27.
Passenger exited moving vehicle before being struck, killed on I-27
Covenant Medical Center
Covenant Health denies social media claims of physician termination
Strong winds leave thousands of Mainers without power.
Power restored after brief outage
Lubbock fire officials are investigating a Sunday afternoon structure fire in the 2900 block of...
LFR investigating ‘criminal’ structure fire in vacant home
(File)
1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision south of Andrews

Latest News

Cadillac Fire
OFFICIALS: 4 homes, 11 outbuildings confirmed damaged by ‘Cadillac Fire’
Children pose for a photo taken by Amanda Wise
Picture day provides more than just a photo for Children’s Home of Lubbock
Memphis Fire Department
Crews responding to multiple structure fires in Hall County
Picture day for Children's Home
Picture day for Children's Home