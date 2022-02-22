BRIDGE Hospice Founder, CEO presented 2022 Hospice Advocate Award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas and New Mexico Hospice Organization (TXNMHO) recognized Lubbock hospice administrator Tammie Ware for her development of programs and charities in the advancement of hospice patient care in West Texas.

On Sunday, February 20, Ware, the CEO and Administrator of BRIDGE Hospice, was presented with the 2022 Charley Wasson Hospice Advocate Award at the TNMHO annual convention awards ceremony in San Antonio.

Ware founded BRIDGE Hospice in 2019, with the goal of creating “a hospice that intentionally focused on the patient and the family before the bottom line.”

According to TXNMHO, Ware was the first in West Texas to start and develop a Patient Advocate Program that teaches and trains BRIDGE Hospice employees the correct way to feed and care for those patients who cannot feed themselves due to physical/memory limitations or staffing issues, partnering with facilities in Lubbock to provide additional information to families with patients in hospice.

Ware was instrumental in creating, establishing, and managing Dave’s Wish, the non-profit division of BRIDGE Hospice, inspired by her friend, David Wayne Schuchard, who passed from pancreatic cancer in 2011. The non-profit uses 100% of charities directly for all Lubbock hospice patients’ expenses such as groceries, rent, home repairs, utilities, clothing, transportation, or medical needs that hospice does not cover.

To date, Dave’s Wish has donated approximately $20,000 to items directly benefiting local hospice patients, According to TXNMHO.

Aside from hospice, Ware has also personally cared for or placed many animals of patients throughout her career; helping patients find homes for litters of puppies, caring for pets of patients she promised she would look after when they passed, and fostering pets out to adoption.

