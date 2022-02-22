Coleman’s two 2 RBI hits on 2/22/22 highlight Red Raiders home opening win
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in their home opener, the Red Raiders broke open a 4-4 tie late to pull out an 8-4 win over Dallas Baptist, Tuesday afternoon.
Ty Coleman had two hits that both produced two runs to help lead the Red Raiders to a win on 2/22/22 this 2′sday!
This midweek game that started at 2pm is not a 2 game series, but a single game.
The Red Raiders are now 2-3 on the season. They will host Kent State starting 2pm Friday.
