Coleman’s two 2 RBI hits on 2/22/22 highlight Red Raiders home opening win

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in their home opener, the Red Raiders broke open a 4-4 tie late to pull out an 8-4 win over Dallas Baptist, Tuesday afternoon.

Ty Coleman had two hits that both produced two runs to help lead the Red Raiders to a win on 2/22/22 this 2′sday!

This midweek game that started at 2pm is not a 2 game series, but a single game.

The Red Raiders are now 2-3 on the season. They will host Kent State starting 2pm Friday.

