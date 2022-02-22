Local Listings
Crews respond to house fire in northeast Lubbock

Firefighters responded to a house fire in northeast Lubbock Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in northeast Lubbock Tuesday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in northeast Lubbock Tuesday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to 2600 East Bates just before 11:00 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the front of the home.

The fire has since been contained. No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

