Crews responding to multiple structure fires in Hall County

Memphis Fire Department
Memphis Fire Department(Source: Flower Torres)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews responding to multiple structure fires in Hall County.

According to a post, Memphis has lost most of the East side of the square.

A building beside an old insurance office and spread north to three other buildings.

Hedley Volunteer Fire Department, Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department, Wellington Volunteer Fire Department and Childress Fire Department have responded to the fire.

More information will be given once available.

So much smoke on 287 from building on East side of square. Downtown Memphis.

Posted by Memphis Texas Chamber on Monday, February 21, 2022

