Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Daybreak Today 6am 2.22
By Bobby Benally
Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Governor Greg Abbott in Lubbock this afternoon

  • His 2nd visit this month
  • Event will be at Bigham’s Barbecue on 19th near Quaker at 2:30 p.m.

City Council to vote on retail electric choice

  • vote would give residents a choice when it come to electricity providers in the city
  • vote set during a regular meeting at Citizens Tower

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia

  • World leaders are lining up to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered his forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
  • Some nations publicly signaled a willingness to pursue punishment.
  • Global reactions followed on Monday night’s emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that was called by Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries.

No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders host Oklahoma

  • Tech hopes to remain undefeated at home
  • Tipoff for tonight’s game is 7 p.m.

Home Opener for Red Raider Baseball

  • Texas Tech will host Dallas Baptist at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park
  • First pitch set for 2 p.m.

