Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

Governor Greg Abbott in Lubbock this afternoon

His 2nd visit this month

Event will be at Bigham’s Barbecue on 19th near Quaker at 2:30 p.m.

City Council to vote on retail electric choice

vote would give residents a choice when it come to electricity providers in the city

vote set during a regular meeting at Citizens Tower

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia

World leaders are lining up to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin after he ordered his forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Some nations publicly signaled a willingness to pursue punishment.

Global reactions followed on Monday night’s emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that was called by Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries.

No. 9 Texas Tech Red Raiders host Oklahoma

Tech hopes to remain undefeated at home

Tipoff for tonight’s game is 7 p.m.

Home Opener for Red Raider Baseball

Texas Tech will host Dallas Baptist at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park

First pitch set for 2 p.m.

