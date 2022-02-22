Local Listings
Fire Marshal’s office investigating vehicle fire

Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a vehicle fire that took place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the 9600 block of Ave. P and is requesting the public’s help identifying the suspect.

The reporting party drove by the business and observed the U-Haul box truck on fire and called 9-1-1. An unknown subject drilled a hole in the fuel tank of the U-Haul box truck in an attempt to steal gasoline. While the gasoline was draining from the tank, the gasoline vapors ignited causing a fuel fire under the truck. The subject fled the scene prior to Lubbock Fire Rescue’s arrival on scene. Crews were able extinguish the fire that spread from the U-Haul box truck to two adjacent U-Haul trailers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or fireprevention@mylubbock.us.

