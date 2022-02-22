Local Listings
Hoop Madness Playoff Scores & Highlights for Monday, February 21

By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights for Monday night:

Girls

Seminole 85 Big Spring 12

Lubbock Christian 70 Grace Prep 20

Boys

Area Round

Valley 75 McLean 43

New Deal 51 Boys Ranch 38

Palo Duro 61 Monterey 61

Abernathy 54 River Road 35

Kermit 63 Brownfield 53

Klondike 67 Whiteface 62

Nazareth 80 Amherst 33

Seagraves 59 Post 47

Wildorado 55 Kress 43

New Home 84 Morton 38

Dimmitt 74 Presidio 63

Tornillo 71 Lamesa 46

