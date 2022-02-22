Hoop Madness Playoff Scores & Highlights for Monday, February 21
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball playoff scores and highlights for Monday night:
Girls
Seminole 85 Big Spring 12
Lubbock Christian 70 Grace Prep 20
Boys
Area Round
Valley 75 McLean 43
New Deal 51 Boys Ranch 38
Palo Duro 61 Monterey 61
Abernathy 54 River Road 35
Kermit 63 Brownfield 53
Klondike 67 Whiteface 62
Nazareth 80 Amherst 33
Seagraves 59 Post 47
Wildorado 55 Kress 43
New Home 84 Morton 38
Dimmitt 74 Presidio 63
Tornillo 71 Lamesa 46
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.