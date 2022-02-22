Light, freezing drizzle expected overnight across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winter arrived early as a strong cold front moved into the region early this morning and continues to slowly edge southwest in the west and southwest South Plains. Ahead of the front the afternoon temperatures were in the 60s, while behind it they ranged from the 40s in Lubbock to the 20s in the panhandle.

Another surge of cold air will move across the region overnight and tomorrow the 20s will return to the South Plains from Lubbock north to the 30s in the southern counties. In addition, light freezing drizzle will impact portions of the South Plains Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Most of the region from along and east of Interstate 27 eastward will need to be aware of icy spots on roadways and walkways tomorrow and Thursday morning.

Wind chill temps will be near of below zero Wednesday and Thursday in the northern communities.

A brief improvement will occur Thursday afternoon with sunshine and temps around the 40 degree mark.

Cold air will settle back over the area on Friday and continue into Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.