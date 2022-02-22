Picture day provides more than just a photo for Children’s Home of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With its kids in need of a forever home and a photo to also last forever, the community came together Monday to provide the Children’s Home of Lubbock an experience many of us often take for granted.

“Most people get the privilege of selecting their own clothes, what they’re gonna wear that day,” Community Outreach Coordinator Denise Aguirre said. “But, today’s the day where they can just go to that rack and see everything’s brand new and can pick out whatever they want and make it about them and what they want to look like.”

The kids in the care of the Children’s Home were gifted clothes from Dillard’s to prepare for picture day at the Eberly Brooks event venue with photography services donated by Amanda Wise for the fourth year.

“It’s hard to explain how the whole day is just an amazing day, to see how many people have given stuff for this day, donated their time and money and prayed over this day and all these kids,” Wise said. “I want them to have a picture that they’re gonna love, that they will cherish for years to come. Some of them, this might be the first time they’ve ever taken pictures and just I want to make them comfortable and make them feel special.”

Wise Design Photography has captured thousands of photos each year for the children who have been abused or neglected and seek refuge at the Children’s Home.

“If they’re in high school, you’re supposed to give a picture for the yearbook and a lot of them don’t have that,” Wise said. “To be able to give them a picture that they can give to people, a picture with their siblings, they may have never had one with their siblings, and just something they can have and grow up with.”

Designers Group Salon donated its hair and makeup services while Market Street fueled the participants with food throughout the day.

“It’s something that they’ll just cherish forever, maybe not right now at this moment, but in years to come,” Aguirre said. “I think that they’ll look back and just say, that day was really special.”

For some of the children, seeing a smile can take a bit of coaxing but the genuine emotion eventually shines through.

“I think our kids are so beautiful and I just love to see their smiles when they get that outfit on or they take the picture,” Aguirre said. “Sometimes they don’t want to do it or they’re not excited about it but in the moment and afterwards, I feel like they really just change their mind.”

Now, that change of heart, the love they felt and the moment of joy is captured forever.

“Picture day is more than just picture day for these kids, especially,” Wise said. “It’s a day that they get to be loved on and spoiled and just a day that they get to feel special. We hope to make it a special day for them.”

