Shane Stephen steps down as Lubbock High Football Coach

Shane Stephen is stepping down as the Lubbock High School football coach.
By Pete Christy
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After four years as Lubbock High’s football coach, Shane Stephen is stepping down for a family opportunity in the Metroplex.

Stephen helped change the culture with Westerner football.

In 2020, they started the season 2-0 with wins over Big Spring and Fort Stockton.

Stephen came in from Mansfield where he was the Assistant Head Coach.

I called Shane Stephen the man with two first names. A good man, who did good things for a pigskin program that only has made the playoffs twice in the last 47 years: 1975 and 2012.

We wish Coach Stephen and his family the best in their new opportunities.

Lubbock ISD is immediately searching for the next Westerners Head Football Coach/Athletics Coordinator.

