Trial to begin for man accused of sexually abusing child for almost two years

41-year-old Saul Lozano of Lubbock
41-year-old Saul Lozano of Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Opening statements are expected to begin in the trial of Saul Lozano, charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

According to court documents, prosecutors are accusing 41-year-old Lozano of committing acts of sexual abuse with a child younger than 14, from November of 2016 to July of 2018.

The prosecutors’ accusation includes several counts of aggravated sexual assault and indecency with the same child.

Also presented to the court were previous convictions for Lozano, including an aggravated robbery in 2002 and unlawful restraint in 2014.

Jury selection for the trial began Tuesday, February 22, with opening arguments expected to begin Wednesday.

If convicted, Lozano could face up to life in prison with the possibility of parole and a mandatory minimum sentence due to previous convictions.

