UMC Health System hosting blood drive

UMC is hosting a blood drive Feb. 23rd from 8AM-4PM and Feb. 24th from 7AM-3PM at the UMC McInturff Conference Center.
UMC is hosting a blood drive Feb. 23rd from 8AM-4PM and Feb. 30th from 7AM-3PM at the UMC McInturff Conference Center.(UMC)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, and we are in the worst blood shortage in over a decade. UMC is hosting a blood drive Feb. 23rd from 8AM-4PM and Feb. 24th from 7AM-3PM at the UMC McInturff Conference Center. With current blood shortages, it is extremely important to donate if you are able. One pint of blood can save three lives!

Reserve your time to donate by visiting the links below.

Wednesday donation schedule: bit.ly/3sYIxM7

Thursday donation schedule: bit.ly/34S7roC

