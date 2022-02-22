Winter: And one more thing!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Its almost as though Winter is fighting with Spring, storming out only to return and shout, “And one more thing...!”

After two days with highs in the mid-70s, winter-cold returned to much of the KCBD viewing area this morning. Temperatures dropped into the 20s and teens and wind chills into the teens and single-digits. Temperatures will moderate through the day but expect a large variation in peak readings.

Highs today may not make it above 40 degrees in the northeastern viewing area while peaking near 70 degrees in the far southwestern viewing area.

The cold front which moved in this morning is anticipated to retreat to near Lubbock during the day. If it does, then Lubbock may reach about 60 degrees. If it doesn’t, then Lubbock may not reach 40 degrees this afternoon.

I have very low confidence in my forecast high for today. I have greater confidence in my forecast for tonight and tomorrow.

Regardless of what happens with the cold air today, tonight it will envelop the entire KCBD viewing area on a brisk northeasterly wind. Lows will drop into the teens Wednesday morning. Wind chill values will drop into the single-digits, possible negative single-digits in the northwestern viewing area.

Winter Precipitation Outlook

Light freezing drizzle and/or sleet is possible late tonight and early tomorrow, Wednesday. Light icing is possible, favoring the central and eastern viewing area. Little to no measurable precipitation is anticipated, but icy areas may develop.

While I’m not expecting heavy amounts, it may be enough for some slick roadways and sidewalks. Be prepared.

Another round of light freezing drizzle and/or sleet is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Again, light icing is possible. Again, little to no measurable precipitation is anticipated, but it may be enough to create hazardous driving and walking conditions.

The cold will linger into the start of the weekend. All the numbers, and more, are in our 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page. Check back from time to time, there’s likely to be updates.

Rain-Event Totals

Rain totals (in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area, from viewers like you, the National Weather Service, and the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet:

0.13 Wolfforth

0.10 Aspermont

0.08 Lubbock SE

0.05 Lamesa

0.05 Snyder

0.05 Snyder SSW

0.04 Denver City

0.04 Hobbs

0.03 Fluvanna

0.03 Jayton

0.02 Abernathy

0.02 Gail

0.02 Paducah

0.02 Roaring Springs

0.02 South Plains

0.01 Lake Alan Henry

0.01 Lubbock NW

0.01 Reese Center

0.01 Smyer

0.01 White River Lake

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.