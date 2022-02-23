210th First Friday Art Trail, taking place March 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - First Friday Art Trail, a community program of LHUCA, is a free, self-guided public art event that brings together artists and the community for an evening of art, live music, food and fun. This month’s art trail will take place, rain or shine, on Friday, March 4, 2022 between 6:00-9:00 pm at various venues throughout Lubbock’s Cultural Art District.

March’s events will take place in-person across 20+ venues, featuring artists, performances and interactive events. Trail goers can download a map and participating venue listings at ffat.org or find it on LHUCA’s social media to explore the trail at their own pace.

Free trolleys will be available to escort trail-goers throughout the trail between 6:15 pm and 9:15 pm. Many of the trolley stops are adjacent to other trail venues, so that trail-goers can park, ride and stroll to the different venues. The trolleys stop at LHUCA/CASP, McDougal Building (formerly Wells Fargo), GlassyAlley, Buddy Holly Center, and Caviel Museum of African-American History.

Some happenings of note include the Youth Art Month exhibitions at LHUCA and the Municipal Garden & Arts Center; the Portraits of PROMise activity at the LHUCA Icehouse; Open Jam Plug & Play at CASP Studio 4; artist Xaunviayer George at Grey Edges Studio & Art Gallery; live music at the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra Office; art and Australian fashion at Nashwell Café; The Wallace Theatre and Llano Estacado Winery at Rock Paper Shears; Elle J selling jewelry at The Lobby by Sugar Brown’s; and art displays, wine by McPhersons and live music at Therese Barrett Fine Art Photography.

During First Friday, Ave K between Mac Davis and 9th Street and Mac Davis between Ave K and Ave J will be closed to traffic from 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm.

For more information about the First Friday Art Trail, trail updates and specific events at each venue, visit www.ffat.org or @LHUCAlubbock on Facebook and Instagram.

About LHUCA: The mission of LHUCA is to cultivate and celebrate all the arts by inspiring creativity and engaging with the community. The center offers visual, performing, film, and literary arts programs through weekly, seasonal, and annual events. Admission to the LHUCA Galleries is free Wednesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. In addition, several free events are offered to the community each month, including First Friday Art Trail, Art Lectures with Dr. Christian Conrad, Artful Family Hours, and Saturdays at LHUCA programs. Visit lhuca.org to learn more.

