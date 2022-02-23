Local Listings
4 arrested in Texas Anti-Gang Center operation

Adam Valero (18), Joe Natal (22), Noel Natal (20), Amarris Cortez (22)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four suspected gang members were arrested Tuesday during an operation conducted by the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

Adam Valero, 18, Joe Natal, 22, Noel Natal, 20 and Amarris Cortez, 22, were taken into custody by law enforcement in the 5600 block of 47th Street.

The operation included the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials seized a firearm, two ballistic vests, cocaine and marijuana during the operation.

The suspects were booked on misdemeanor and drug-related charges.

