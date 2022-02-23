Local Listings
#9 Red Raiders remain perfect at home rolling past OU

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 9th ranked Red Raiders blew open a seven-point halftime lead rolling to a 66-42 win over Oklahoma Tuesday night to move to 17-0 at home this season.

Davion Warren led the way with 16 points.

Bryson Williams added 13 to surpass 2,000 points in his career.

Tech held the Sooners to 20 second-half points.

Texas Tech moves to 22-6 on the season and 11-4 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders visit TCU 5 pm Saturday.

