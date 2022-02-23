Added flights, more passengers push Lubbock airport closer to pre-pandemic activity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More flights to Dallas and a nonstop to Denver will be scheduled at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport this Spring and Summer as more people board planes from an airport improved terminal building.

“We feel like we’re in a pretty good place,” LPSIA Director Kelly Campbell said.

Campbell told KCBD that enplanements, or passenger boardings, for 2021 were 23 percent below 2019.

“For the month of December, we were only down about 15 percent,” Campbell said. “That was really encouraging. At the onset [of the pandemic], aviation professionals, people who were speculating on recovery were saying four years.”

Campbell suspects it still may take four years to reach 2019 passenger activity, which she said was a great year. A 95 percent reduction followed that in passenger activity in 2020.

“We had flights leave that had one person on them,” Campbell said. “Those are dark, dark days. We had some days where we walked through the building at 10:30 in the morning; the last flight had already left, TSA was closed, the airlines are gone.”

Construction activity filled the hushed airport over the past year. Now, more flights are loading the information boards.

Campbell said Southwest will have its five nonstop flights a day to Love Field in March, a pre-pandemic schedule. That’s in addition to its current nonstop to Austin and Las Vegas, and in June, Denver.

“At that point, Southwest will be back to a full schedule,” Campbell said. “American’s pretty close. They’ve brought back both destinations with a nonstop to Phoenix and then multiple nonstops to DFW daily. I think we’re about one flight a day to DFW short of where we were pre-pandemic. Then United has their nonstops to Houston Intercontinental and Denver, but they are below where they were previously. We had five flights a day on United pre-pandemic, and we’re at three today. It’s just taking some time for these airlines to figure out how to put their resources in the right place and get flight crews and aircraft back. It’s tough for all of us.”

As they work to build back to normal, Campbell said they hope to expand with existing and new airlines, but there needs to be demand.

“About 80 percent of air travel is provided by four carriers, American, United, Delta, and Southwest,” Campbell said. “To have three of those four in Lubbock is really pretty incredible for an airport and community our size.”

On February 23, the City of Lubbock will commemorate the completion of renovations at LPSIA with a ribbon-cutting.

“We’re talking to these airlines all the time, doing our best to make Lubbock appealing and to bring in additional service,” Campbell said. “But, they are going to put their assets where they can make the most money. Right now, there are limited assets both in aircraft and flight crews. It’s gonna be tough for a couple of years.”

